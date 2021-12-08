 Skip to main content
Letter: Rittenhouse aquittal
When the Rittenhouse killings took place, conservatives immediately called him a hero, and liberals, a mass murderer. I have no doubt that without the video evidence, Rittenhouse would have been convicted of murder. But, like in the George Floyd case, the video made all the difference. During a night of lawlessness, he was attacked by a person with a known history of violence, who knocked him down, and was about to kick him, before Rittenhouse fired. A second person, with a history of violence, hit him in the neck with a skate board, and was about to hit him again, before Rittenhouse fired. The third person approached him with a gun in the air. Rittenhouse didn’t fire until the man pointed the gun at him. What the jury had to decide was whether Rittenhouse had a reasonable expectation that his life was in danger. They did so.

Al Westerfield

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

