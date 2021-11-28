 Skip to main content
Letter: Rittenhouse verdict
Letter: Rittenhouse verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts thus making it open season on protestors, even white ones. That is, if you are a juvenile with access to a weapon, and if the killer weapon has a barrel of a certain length, you will be found innocent of murder. Older shooters and with killer weapons with longer barrels, could also be found innocent if they have personal relations with the presiding judge. This is what the world saw recently. "Self defense" will be the cry from those armed with various guns, whose purpose for being at a protest is to "protect property". In reality, they are there, hunting for a likely victim they can goad into attacking them. Sad, so very, very sad

B Jerry Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

