The Bureau of Reclamation must seize the opportunity a crisis presents, to help the Southwest towards future sustainability, by promising to deliver no more water to states in the Colorado River Basin than is available.

The Basin is constantly monitored. State and Federal agencies know well what water it produces. It is less than when water was first appropriated in the 1800s, and less than the 16 million acre-feet basis for the 100-year-old Colorado River Compact. Managers can now generate superior 20, 30, or 40 year running averages of water availability that reflect our times. This should be the Bureau’s working basis under the Compact.

States might get less than their share of an average amount in a given year, dependent upon existing agreements to maintain reservoir(s) levels for power generation, or more, if those goals are met and water remains to be distributed by priority. States retain their right to apportion delivered water as they see fit.

Bruce Hale

SaddleBrooke