Letter: RNC convention and corruption and lies

I am a physician for 40 years who previously ran a county TB clinic and was involved in care of AIDS patients who is utterly overwhelmed by the magnitude of the Trump administration's corruption in its dismantling and deconstructing of vital federal institutions and agencies including Dept of state under Pompeo; Dept of Justice under Barr; and most heinously, the CDC and its degeneration into a puppet agency that recently changed its guidelines. Asymptomatic individuals exposed to Covid will no longer require testing and help reduce covid cases to benefit Trump.
it was bad enough that Trump got reporting of Covid metrics removed from CDC to a privately awarded multimillion dollar contract with teletracking technologies but now Trump cronies including AZAR at HHS and Hahn at FDA got CDC guidelines changed behind back of Dr. Fauci.
Trump's RNC is a propaganda pageant filled with lying, race baiting, repeated violation of Hatch act and we are witnessing the corruption in hyperconcentrated form as the chaos and unravelling is under his watch.
marilyn orenstein
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
