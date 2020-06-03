Letter: RNC Convention in Arizona?
By ordering a statewide curfew without notifying local leaders, Governor Ducey is showing that he can dominate a prime qualification for a state to get the RNC convention in August. If the protests at the 2020 RNC convention rival those of the 1968 DNC convention in Chicago, it will be important to have a governor who will call out the national guard, employ the US military, and suspend civil liberties to control the protesters. A governor who will follow the lead of the president nomatter what the consequences. Eat your hearts out, Rick Scott and Greg Abbott! Ducey is the Man to protect Republicans from the American people.

Mimi Pollow

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

