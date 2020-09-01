 Skip to main content
Letter: RNC Convention
Right-Wing Republicans and Right-Wing-Christians handed the people of the USA an unmasked display of the tricksters and the tricked who have taken control of our country. We the people have been trained to be tolerant of both ------ like being tolerant of loud-mouth people who are spoiling our peaceful dinner in a restaurant on our special night out.

Church and State embrace under sermons, festooned with crosses and flags:.tricksters are narcissistic, self-promoters

and the poor souls they trick are afraid not to believe them. They are fearsome and fearfully destroying us !

For the sake of our species and our planet let's look at our situation. Let's take responsibility for our behavior, forgive the tricksters and the tricked. pull them into the light and show them what love is.

Gretchen Nielsen

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

