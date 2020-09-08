 Skip to main content
Letter: RNC Convention
Watching the RNC Convention gave me a four day migraine I'm exhausted by the incessant lies, the campaign of deliberate division, stoking unrest and mayhem in an attempt to blame the party not in power for the chaos and real damage to our nation Trump has caused. I'm tired by his moral bankruptcy and intellectual inadequacy. I'm tired of his face, smirk and whiny voice. I'm tired of his sycophants, enablers and rapacious family members feeding at the public trough I'm tired of seeing the People's sacred trust betrayed by a buffoon using the White House as a backdrop to. pompous delusions of imperial splendor. As a senior I'm horrified by his bungling of the Covid pandemic and I'm angered by his threats, made to a private golf club audience to dry up funding to our Medicare and Social Security. But I'll have the energy to vote him out.

John Harmer

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

