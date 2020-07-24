Letter: RNC is as lazy as the sloth in the WH

The Real “Patriots,” those who truly care about their families, their friends and neighbors, citizens, children, the homeless and everything this president abhors, please open your eyes and see what’s happening.
President Impeached is running for reelection on the same platform as he did in 2016. It appears his Campaign Staff is as lazy as he is. Too lazy to either (1) not read it, (2) believe he would never read it or understand what it said, or (3) The Staff wants him out and this is their attempt to undermine him.
The statement reads, “The survival of the internet as we know it is at risk. Its gravest peril originates in the White House, the current occupant of which has launched a campaign, both at home and internationally, to subjugate it to agents of government.”
In fact, the platform is full of attacks on “the current administration.”
He condemned the Current Administration for “The huge increase in the national debt …demanded by and incurred during the current Administration…”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
