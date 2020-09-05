Letter: RNC

I was disgusted by President Trump’s using the White House as a backdrop for the RNC convention. These buildings and lands belong to all the people, not just the Republicans. This administration has a complete disregard for the rules of fairness.
The Hatch Act requirement that no government employees to be used to further political purposes was so there was a level playing field for all candidates. The incumbent should not be able to use his/her current position and government paid office space and staff to further his/her ambition. It was also to prevent elected officials from coercing their government employees to campaign for them. Government employees can do that on their own time. Did the cabinet members, sitting in the front row of the audience take vacation time to attend? Did we pay them their salary to attend?
I look forward to the day when decency, fairness, rules, and laws apply to everyone, including our elected officials.
Margot Garcia
Former elected official
Midtown
