Letter: RNC

Boy, wasn't the RNC educational. We learned that women are too stupid to understand voting so should let hubby do it. Also they still don't understand the health of their bodies so should let the old white men continue to control them.
If Biden wins, he will then tell us what to eat, what car to drive, what clothes to wear, what religion to join, and how Black or White we can be. Of course he will take our guns and tax us into an even poorer house than many are in now.
I may have missed a few points but my head is still spinning as I cower at home, waiting for Donnie and Mitch to lead us back into the Dark Ages. Isn't that what ISIS was trying to do? Oh well soon we will be free and won't have to think at all for the GOP will do it for us.
Carl Olson
West side
