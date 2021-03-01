Letter: Roast Pork

Most adults probably know that you must thoroughly cook pork because improperly cooked pork can contain pork worm eggs, which are laid by a parasite.
Parasites have also infused a bridge in New York and a subway in California and other parasite-laid rotten eggs into the so called COVID relief bill that is currently less than 10 percent COVID related.
Let’s turn up the heat on Congress to properly cook the parasitic eggs out of this porky bill before our economy gets sick and we get rampant inflation.
The cooks shouldn’t be afraid to stick to the subject, to debate and to compromise for the good of all Americans.
Dane Hall
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.