Re: August 3 opinion: “Fossil fuels are killing the planet.”

When I read this, I was still feeling agitated by Rachel Marsden’s July 20 column claiming that all the fuss about heat waves is just the “nanny state”. . . “imposing a climate-related guilt trip as an excuse to rob us blind.”

Sorry. We’ve already been robbed blind by a fossil fuel industry that lied for decades about the dangers of its product. We’re just beginning to pay the price.

Now it claims to be leading the transition to a carbon-neutral future, but a recent International Energy Agency report debunks that falsehood. (See NY Times 8/7/23 “Behind All the Talk, This Is What Big Oil Is Actually Doing.”)

Big oil is failing us, and if you don’t trust “nanny state” regulation, why not let the market do some heavy lifting? Mike Carran’s proposal for a carbon fee and dividend (HR-2307) might save us yet.

Greg Lewis

Midtown