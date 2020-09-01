Letter: Robert Reich: Hypocrite

A recent writer criticizes our national prosperity quoting Robert Reich now teaching at the University of California, Berkeley: "socialism for those at the top and cold, hard, capitalism for the rest of us" meaning "prosperity for the upper 3% or so of the population, while leaving the remaining 97% to scrounge around for what might 'trickle' from their coffers" according to the writer. Does he know that Reich made $300,000 in 2019 working at a public university? It's a public record. Reich is the ultimate hypocrite: criticizing the private sector while having a feeding frenzy at the public trough. And he probably "earns" that by teaching one or two classes a year. The fact is that if your wages were $158 thousand in 2018 you were in the top 10% of wage earners. I doubt many people consider that scrounging. I'm not saying there aren't income disparity issues. What I am saying is let's get our facts right and if we quote people, quote people who walk their talk.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
