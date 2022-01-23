Letter: Robert's Court Singlehandedly Destroys Democracy

Chief Justice Roberts has surpassed the ignominy of Justice Roger B Taney who denied the humanity of slaves in the Dred Scott decision. Roberts has dealt repeated blows to democracy for all citizens. Citizens United has paved the way for the rich and special interests to buy elections anonymously. It rolled back protections that states had to protect their elections against just that. Throwing out the protection of parts of the voting rights act has allowed states to deny voting rights to millions of people in the country and demonstrated how wrong Roberts was about no longer needing those protections. Refusing to address blatant jerrymandering and allowing corrupt politicians to skew voting precincts to partisan advantage shows the courts disregard for fairness or justice. Using the shadow docket to dodge accountability further erodes our democracy. Justice Roberts isn't merely incompetent, he has now become the most destructive antidemocratic one man wrecking ball to the constitution. Shame on you.
Barbara Moore
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.