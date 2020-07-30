You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Rock:Paper:Scissors:
Trump continues to impress.

He remembered 5 random words.

I started feeling a little insecure about my own mental faculties so I self-administered a cognitive test.

My wife selected SIX words to test my mental acuity.

Rock:Paper:Scissors:Benghazi:Birth:Certificate

WOW! Nailed them all.

No tricks, no mnemonic devices, just pure brilliance I guess.

But my suspicion is that a ten year old kid could do much better.

Regardless of the fact that I bested Trump by a word, I would never pretend to be as smart as he.

Notwithstanding the fact that I have never heard him udder One Smart Thing. Moo!

Rob Morton

Green Valley

