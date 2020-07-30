Letter: Rock:Paper:Scissors:

Trump continues to impress.
He remembered 5 random words.
I started feeling a little insecure about my own mental faculties so I self-administered a cognitive test.
My wife selected SIX words to test my mental acuity.
Rock:Paper:Scissors:Benghazi:Birth:Certificate
WOW! Nailed them all.
No tricks, no mnemonic devices, just pure brilliance I guess.
But my suspicion is that a ten year old kid could do much better.
Regardless of the fact that I bested Trump by a word, I would never pretend to be as smart as he.
Notwithstanding the fact that I have never heard him udder One Smart Thing. Moo!
Rob Morton
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
