Letter: Roe v Wade Aftermath Chapter One

On June 24, 2022, the newly reconstituted conservative U.S. Supreme Court released the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The hysterical reaction was that it was anti-women and pro-Roman Catholic; term limits and court-packing were demanded. In true the decision was about states’ rights, the federal government shouldn’t be in the abortion business and the court wisely returned decision making to the local level where it has always belonged.

Two of the fifty states have weighed in so far.

Conservative Kansas voters rejected stricter measures and continues to allow for an abortion up to 20 weeks post-fertilization plus exceptions.

Conservative Indiana has passed a law allowing abortion only in cases of rape, incest, lethal fetal abnormality, including much the same exceptions for severe health risks or death as Kansas.

It’s good news that abortion decisions have been returned to the democratic process.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

