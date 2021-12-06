Letter: Roe v Wade at the Supreme Court

The argument at the Supreme Court last week on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization confirmed what many of us have believed for a long time. Supreme Court nomination hearings are a farce. Justices Kavanaugh, Coney Barrett and Gorsuch (and Clarence Thomas 30 years ago) lied to Congress in their confirmation hearings when they said they will respect precedent and that Roe is settled law. It is time to reform the Supreme Court.
Republicans complain that Court reform would be "packing" the Court. When Governor Ducey added justices (all appointed by him, of course) to the Arizona Supreme Court I didn't hear a single complaint from a Republican legislator.
Jenise Porter
Northwest side
