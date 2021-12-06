 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Roe v Wade at the Supreme Court
View Comments

Letter: Roe v Wade at the Supreme Court

  • Comments

The argument at the Supreme Court last week on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization confirmed what many of us have believed for a long time. Supreme Court nomination hearings are a farce. Justices Kavanaugh, Coney Barrett and Gorsuch (and Clarence Thomas 30 years ago) lied to Congress in their confirmation hearings when they said they will respect precedent and that Roe is settled law. It is time to reform the Supreme Court.

Republicans complain that Court reform would be "packing" the Court. When Governor Ducey added justices (all appointed by him, of course) to the Arizona Supreme Court I didn't hear a single complaint from a Republican legislator.

Jenise Porter

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News