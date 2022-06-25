Letter: Roe v. Wade decision

Supreme Court rulings, such as that overturning Roe v. Wade, can be and are overturned by legislation. The key is people, lots of them, to achieve the objective.

In 1998, I was part of a campaign to overturn a decision through an act of Congress. And we did, primarily by mobilizing people to act. That we did by the hundreds of thousands.

Wherever a member of Congress was, our supporters were there: town halls, hearings, picnics, rodeos, grocery stores, movie theaters. I even heard of our supporters following elected leaders into restrooms to make their cases. We never left them off the hook.

The 1998 Credit Union Membership Access Act, H.R. 1151, overturned a SCOTUS decision because people across the country raised their voices to Congress – which were heard and acted upon.

To make change, start talking to your senators and representatives in Congress, now. The same goes for those who welcomed the court’s decision. The side that talks the most, I have seen, wins the day.

Patrick Keefe

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

