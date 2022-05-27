 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Roe v Wade reversal

Being elderly, I can remember when I helped a college friend get an abortion. We drove to Mexico as it was not legal here. Young, but smart enough to know she was incapable of raising a child. Roe v Wade was a lifeline for many women . I'm aware of the moral issue, always torn, wondering if this is a right and just decision. But, it's not MY decision to make. Only a pregnant woman can make her own decision. At the other end of the spectrum is the death penalty. Arizona has two to die soon. Our country cannot have it both ways. Taking a life is taking a life. Whether it's an aborted baby or a death row inmate. If the government allows executions, they cannot throw up hands and say "oh no, you can't do that" and refuse to allow an abortion. Taking a life IS taking a life. So, SCOTUS and Congress, which is it?

Murder, abortion, execution. Death is Death. Explain the difference to me, please.

Cheryl Townsend

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

Comments may be used in print.

