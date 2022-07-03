Letter: Roe v Wade & the Dred Scott Decision of 1857

The Dred Scott, Supreme Court Decision in 1857 was considered the worst decision rendered by the Supreme Court until the recent Roe v. Wade decision. Four years after the Dred Scott decision, the United States was engulfed in a civil war. The Dred Scott decision allowed states to determine if slavery was allowed in their State, and we now have the same issue. Allowing states to determine who can receive an abortion. “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it”