Letter: Roe v Wade v Biden v Trump

Biden says that he wants to codify Roe v Wade in federal law. This conservative believes that before addressing the cause du jour, the discussion must be first about our Constitution.
Roe was legislation from the bench by a liberal Supreme Court, so the issue is not abortion, but rather our Constitution’s mandate of checks and balances. In 1973 SCOTUS overstepped.
The Federal government has limited, enumerated powers and abortion is not included, therefore the states are sovereign. Let them legislate and let the courts rule on their 50 approaches.
Joe, are you listening?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!