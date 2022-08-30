Letter: Roe v Wade vs Foster Care

I assume that all the people in the states that support outlawing abortion under ANY circumstances are all certified foster parents and ready to open their homes to children of many ethnic backgrounds and potential birth problems. Without any compromises such as 15 week limit, birth defects, rape, incest, danger to the mother, they must be ready to assume the responsibility for the children they are protecting. I applaud the anti-abortion proponents for all signing up to be foster parents and ready to adopt too. They are all certified foster parents and qualified to adopt children aren't they?