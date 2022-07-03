Letter: Roe v.Wade

Stare decisis is a Latin term meaning to adhere to decided cases. In American jurisprudence it is an often-applied legal doctrine obligating courts to follow judicial precedents when ruling on similar cases. It has been a fundamental part of American jurisprudence for decades, if not centuries! Simply put, courts normally follow precedents established by previous decisions.

Roe v Wade was decided nearly 50 years ago and has been followed by American courts ever since

By overruling Roe, six members of the Supreme Court have imposed their personal political and religious beliefs on the majority of Americans who do not concur in their conclusion, and they have forsaken judicial integrity in favor of a political determination, demonstrating that they believe themselves to be better, smarter, and more able jurists than their predecessors.

Regardless of which side of the abortion rights issue you take, their decision represents the height of arrogance!

Barry Corey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

