Letter: Roe v. Wade

In her editorial in the New York Times on Sunday, June 26, 2022, Linda Greenhouse answered the question of why the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “Because they could.” It was not based on law, what’s in the Constitution, precedent or, God forbid, the overwhelming will of the American people. No, it was because of their religion, their “base” and politicians who, like all despots, use religion for their own purposes and mischief.