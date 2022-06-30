 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Roe v. Wade

In her editorial in the New York Times on Sunday, June 26, 2022, Linda Greenhouse answered the question of why the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “Because they could.” It was not based on law, what’s in the Constitution, precedent or, God forbid, the overwhelming will of the American people. No, it was because of their religion, their “base” and politicians who, like all despots, use religion for their own purposes and mischief.

At 86, I have seen many of the halcyon days of America and I am not pleased to have to leave a vastly and quite rapidly changing United States to our also changing citizens. I hope those who remain will remember the truthful and unyielding advice of the latin maxim – illigitimis non carborundum. “Don’t let the bastards wear you down.”

Donald Behnke

Oro Valley

