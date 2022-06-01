Letter: Roe v Wade

from painful deaths to infections that rendered infertility. And when Roe v Wade was passed, our Maternal Mortality from botched, illegal abortions ended. Women were finally released from cruel and inhuman laws.

I believe that Supreme Court decisions should move our country forward in synch with relevant issues and not take us back to the "dark ages" of maternal death, pain and injury. It has been said that "you can't go back again". Thus, I believe that after 50 years of women's control of their bodies, chaos will reign. How sad!