Letter: Roe v. Wade

Roe v. Wade is about much more than abortion. The basis for that decision was that the Constitution protects an individual’s right to privacy, and more specifically, protects the privacy between a doctor and a patient. The Supreme Court’s draft opinion would take away that right from everyone – leaving all our personal decisions about our health to the whims of future legislatures rather than our doctors. That can include legal prohibitions on contraceptives, those used by females and by males. A future fundamentalist religious majority can outlaw vasectomies and condoms as well as IUD’s or a different legislature could compel sterilization after one child. It could require that your loved one be kept artificially “alive” long after there is no brain activity and long after the individual wanted to be released from earthly pain or conversely, order that treatment be immediately terminated. Don’t think for a minute that this is only a woman’s issue – it’s everyone’s right to privacy.