Letter: Roe V. Wade

In 1973, before there were any women on the Court, Roe v. Wade was decided by a margin of 7 to 2. The majority ruled that the Government has no authority to compel a woman to bear a child against her will.
Abortion was first criminalized in the late nineteenth century. What followed was a two tiered system. If you lived in the right area and had the economic means, you could attain a relatively safe abortion. Others risked going to a back-alley practitioner, or tried to induce the abortion themselves by using coat hangers, knitting needles or drinking or douching with caustic substances.
Before Roe it was estimated that the number of illegal abortions annually in the U.S. was between 200,000 and 1.2 million and accounted for one fifth of all maternal deaths.
If Roe is overturned this scenario might be repeated.
Lawrence Gravitz
Green Valley
