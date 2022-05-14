 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Roe V Wade

Re: the May 8 letter "Roe v. Wade and gay marriage."

Re; 5-8-22 letter Roe V Wade & Gay Marriage. What a great point the writer makes bashing liberals for wanting the Supreme Court to respect it's own half century precedent, citing a 5000 year precedent for heterosexual marriage. Except no one, anywhere , EVER, has proposed out lawing heterosexual marriage! As if readers are too brain dead to know the difference between historical social conventions, and legal precedent. Leave it to The Star to maintain the lowest possible level of discourse on these pages by continuing to publish the standard right wing screeds employing deliberate false equivalences and puerile strawman arguments.

Gary Susko

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

