Letter: Roe v. Wade
Letter: Roe v. Wade

Once when I was an unruly kid, my mom said in anger "I brought you into this world and I can take you out of it." Those strong words certainly caught my attention and I realized that Mom had the last say.

When it comes to reproductive rights, shouldn't women have the last say? Roe v. Wade provides choice. Whether you believe it's the right or wrong choice, it ensures the freedom to choose. It answered the call to "take your laws off my body."

I never thought of my mom "choosing" to bring me into the world. Although, if the choice was to be made, who else should have the last say?

Tim O'Connor

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

