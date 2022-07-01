Letter: Roe V Wade

Here we are ladies, stuck with an activist Supreme Court forcing their Theological beliefs on us. I don’t know about you, but there are 400 plus types of religions in this country, and I’ll be damned if I’m going backwards, to play a part in the “ hand madden’s” tale. The power of woman is tremendous, we will not go back Justice Alito, and Justice Thomas…Your both nuts, if you think you can take away our right to choose. Wait till November, you and Your antiquated ideas are BS!!!! Vote woman, vote for State and National rights to abortion. These far to the right Justices aren’t worth the time of day. Fight back and vote!!