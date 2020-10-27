Letter: Roe v Wade

Much is being said about the confirmation of SC nominee Barrett and how it will affect abortion. If Roe v Wade is overturned it will not stop women from getting abortions, it only stops them from getting a SAFE abortion. Some of the benefits of Roe v Wade were the medical protocols, counseling, accessibility and financial stabilization. It put women in control. Without the protection of Roe v Wade, women will be forced into sad and dangerous conditions reminiscent of many years ago. Do we really want to go back to the dark days of birth control?
Lynda Franka
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
