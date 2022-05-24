Letter: Roe vs Wade in Jeopardy

The SCOTUS might overturn Roe vs Wade, allowing states to ban abortions. At 90, I remember when desperate pregnant women subjected themselves to 'back alley abortions or used a wire hangar to perform one on themselves. The results were often horrific and fatal in thousands of instances every year. With Roe vs Wade in place, women who choose to abort an unwanted pregnancy can do safely.

The alternative to aborting is to carry a pregnancy to term, raise the child for 18 years at a tremendous financial burden or to place the child for adoption or in the foster care system which is overburdened and broken.

SCOTUS might overturn Roe vs Wade even though nationwide polls show that the majority of Americans are in favor of retaining it. My question to those who would end Roe vs Wade is: How many of those children will you adopt and raise?

Dave Glicksman

Northwest side

