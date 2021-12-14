 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Roe vs Wade Under Attack Again
View Comments

Letter: Roe vs Wade Under Attack Again

  • Comments

No one is pro-abortion, but women have been terminating unwanted pregnancies for hundreds,

if not thousands of years. Without proper assistance from knowledgeable practitioners, many of those

terminations resulted in the sterility or death of the mother. I think Bill Clinton had it right when he said

abortion should be safe, legal, and rare.

Now Roe vs Wade is under attack again with Texas and Mississippi both bringing cases before the Supreme Court. If Roe is overturned, 21 states will likely ban all abortions. The brunt of those restrictions will fall on the young, the poor, and the disabled, many of whom are minorities.

The Woman’s Health Protection Act (H.R. 3755) has passed the first vote in the House and is now on the Legislative Calendar. It will standardize the laws in all states to allow safe, medical abortions up to viability (24 weeks). Contact your Congressmen and Senators and ask them to support this bill.

We cannot return to the Dark Ages.

Leadawn Anderton

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News