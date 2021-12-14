Letter: Roe vs Wade Under Attack Again

No one is pro-abortion, but women have been terminating unwanted pregnancies for hundreds,
if not thousands of years. Without proper assistance from knowledgeable practitioners, many of those
terminations resulted in the sterility or death of the mother. I think Bill Clinton had it right when he said
abortion should be safe, legal, and rare.
Now Roe vs Wade is under attack again with Texas and Mississippi both bringing cases before the Supreme Court. If Roe is overturned, 21 states will likely ban all abortions. The brunt of those restrictions will fall on the young, the poor, and the disabled, many of whom are minorities.
The Woman’s Health Protection Act (H.R. 3755) has passed the first vote in the House and is now on the Legislative Calendar. It will standardize the laws in all states to allow safe, medical abortions up to viability (24 weeks). Contact your Congressmen and Senators and ask them to support this bill.
We cannot return to the Dark Ages.
Leadawn Anderton
Southwest side
