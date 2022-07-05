 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Roe vs Wade

What a sad day for women in this country. Pro choice does not mean pro abortion. It means the decision should belong to the women and hers to live with. Where is the sperm donor in all this? Where is his responsibility? It does take two. Women unite!! Sue the state for medical expenses, medical coverage for the child until legal age, child care, loss of work time, diapers, formula, counselling etc. for forcing a women to carry a child without their permission.

Jean Tsuya

Bisbee

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

