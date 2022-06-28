Letter: Roe

With the Roe decision it is obvious the conservative members of SCOTUS are incapable of distinguishing between religion and state. Pursuant to the First Amendment - "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion ... The only appropriate course of action is for them to resign from the court. They call themselves originalists, but a fair number of the founders were atheists or Deists, which in practical terms is the same thing. As citizens, the only thing we can do is vote Democratic.