Letter: Roe

With the Roe decision it is obvious the conservative members of SCOTUS are incapable of distinguishing between religion and state. Pursuant to the First Amendment - "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion ... The only appropriate course of action is for them to resign from the court. They call themselves originalists, but a fair number of the founders were atheists or Deists, which in practical terms is the same thing. As citizens, the only thing we can do is vote Democratic.
Dave Bertagnoli
West side
