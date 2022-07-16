Letter: Roe's Woes

Re: Gil Shapiro's "Roe v. Wade overturned by religious extremists" (June 29th op-ed)

is no less than a wanton, ad hominem attack on six US Supreme Court justices.

The statement that the opinion is "devoid of logic, history,...

compassion" etc. clearly demonstrates a lack of reading the Dobbs decision.

This decision was carefully and tightly reasoned, and,

unlike the op-ed, did not conflate the issue of

Roe/Casey's creation of a whole-cloth "right" with returning of a

political issue to the states, where it belongs. Projection of ugly sentiments does

not belong in the Star. Shapiros' polemic does not provide a needed civil path

through a long-standing, contentious moral issue.

Myron Smith

Northwest side