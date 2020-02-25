Letter: Roger Stone Sentencing

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema is concerned that President Trump interfered in the DOJ sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone. "Improper political interference in … sentencing recommendations, if it occurred, raises serious moral and ethical questions,” Sinema explained.
The concern and indignation regarding the DOJ’s decision to rescind its recommendation of a nine-year sentence for Stone, after Trump tweeted about it, has been immense. But all criminal defendants are entitled to the basic protections of criminal procedure and due process and should not be subject to excessive punishment.
Even Roger Stone.
Mr. Stone is a 67-year-old man who might not survive nine years in prison. Yes, as Barr correctly explained, Trump should abstain from publicly weighing in regarding criminal cases, including this one. And this is important. But the Justice Department changing an aggressive sentencing recommendation, under these background circumstances, is a humane approach to law enforcement. Notwithstanding Trump’s improper tweets, it was the right thing to do.
The judge, in sentencing Stone to 40 months, agreed.
William Cooper
Downtown
