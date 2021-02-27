 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Roll on Rick Perry!
View Comments

Letter: Roll on Rick Perry!

  • Comments

After reading about former Texas Governor, Trump Energy Secretary and Texas secessionist advocate, Rick Perry’s, comments that Texans would gladly endure three days without electricity if it means giving the federal government more power over them, I am in full agreement so long as Texas is forgoing any federal assistance in helping to clean up the mess that Texans have created through their prioritizing of corporate profits over the needs of their citizens. I am tired of sending my tax money to Texas because they fail to properly regulate. If they don’t want to regulate, so be it, but don’t expect the rest of us to pay for your shortsighted focus on profit over peoples safety.

Michael Smith

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump 2022

Something about "Yes Men" has always rubbed me the wrong way. I saw 43 "Yes Men" Vote Nay to the Question of Impeachment, yesterday February 1…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gas Prices

  • Updated

I'm sure everyone is aware of the rapidly increase of gasoline prices. While I firmly believe that we need to do as much as possible to reduce…

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 25

  • Updated

LETTERS: A handful of letter writers react angrily to proposed legislation by Republicans in the Arizona Legislature. See what they have to say about that issue and more in today's edition of Letters to the Editor

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News