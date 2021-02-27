Letter: Roll on Rick Perry!

After reading about former Texas Governor, Trump Energy Secretary and Texas secessionist advocate, Rick Perry’s, comments that Texans would gladly endure three days without electricity if it means giving the federal government more power over them, I am in full agreement so long as Texas is forgoing any federal assistance in helping to clean up the mess that Texans have created through their prioritizing of corporate profits over the needs of their citizens. I am tired of sending my tax money to Texas because they fail to properly regulate. If they don’t want to regulate, so be it, but don’t expect the rest of us to pay for your shortsighted focus on profit over peoples safety.
Michael Smith
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.