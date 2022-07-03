Letter: Rolling Back The Clock

In an opinion written by Clarence Thomas, he writes that reconsidering of other decisions on Contraception access, Gay marriage and privacy in sex should occur in SCOTUS. He should be mindful that interracial marriage was only allowed by SCOTUS in 1967, a scant few years before Roe.

Turning issues back to the states in SCOTUS only serves to further fracture our union. Texas GOP platform has one Item clearly claiming the right of Texas to secede. I feel that a civil war is not far into our future, as we have lost the spirit of what Americans are. Truth is an afterthought or openly denied by a growing number of us. Liberal and conservatives blame the others for destroying the country. After destruction is claimed, chaos reigns. The enemy is all around you! Hate everyone who does not think like you. We are headed for rough waters.