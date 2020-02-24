Letter: Romney not only one to vote conscience
View Comments

Letter: Romney not only one to vote conscience

Like many others I respect Mitt Romney for voting his conscience during the recent impeachment trial but that does not mean the other Republican Senators did not do likewise.

Even before Donald Trump took office the Democratic Party has been on a hate campaign to discredit and destroy him. Impeachment by the House was merely the latest ploy and the outcome was determined before the first witness was ever called. There was nothing fair or impartial about it - just a desperate attempt to overturn the 2016 election results.

We simply cannot dismiss Presidents because we don't like or agree with them and the Senate was correct in acquitting him just as an earlier Senate was in dismissing a Republican inspired impeachment against former President Clinton.

As to the allegations against President Trump, I would myself ike to know what connection, if any, former VP Biden and his son had with a Ukrainian Corporation of dubious character.

John Liwski

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News