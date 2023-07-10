Ron DeSantis, Republican candidate for President, is traveling around the country saying that the first day he is in office as President he will write an Executive Order authorizing the use of “Lethal Force” with respect to immigrants coming into the US from Mexico. This is the same person who talks about the “Sanctity of Life” with respect to making abortions illegal. Ron DeSantis is a Christian, who instead of obeying the principle of “Love thy neighbor as thy self” wants to sign a Lethal Force Executive Order to “Kill thy neighbor if they come into my yard.” The “Sanctity of Life and Lethal Force” at minimum is incongruent, if not disingenuous. This is the same person that wants every American to have access to “Assault Weapons.” This is the same person that just signed a law to allow juries to impose the “Death Penalty.” How can someone who believes in the Sanctity of Life also believe in Lethal Force, Assault Weapons, and the Death Penalty?