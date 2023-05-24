Check this out, Alabama has 5 Park Sites, all reflecting black history, as it should be presented, during the Civil Rights Era. These sites reflect honestly, on the past. That can lead to healing. These stories of all black and brown people, need to be told. Even if it makes you feel uncomfortable, say, like Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida. The people in Florida and elsewhere, who support this racist Governor, and these racist policies, need to be “Woke” Up! So sad white supremacy rules in Florida, even though it’s 2023! Also, Ron, taking on Disney is a very bad idea. You will never WIN!