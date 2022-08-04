Letter: Root cause of gun violence is Democrats' liberalism

I believe the root cause of gun violence stems from Democrat liberalism and the accompanying decay of morality in America. Progressive are pushing gender neutrality, transgenderism and divisive CRT taught in elemental schools, casual sex and legalizing drugs like marijuana. They disparage the founders of our country. There is disregard for the development of life with abortion on demand. The nuclear family has disintegrated especially in the black community, with fatherless homes. Black youth killing each other in the streets of our urban cities using straw purchased firearms. Hypocrite liberals in Hollywood continue to churn out movies, TV dramas, and video games full of gun violence. The high capacity 1892 Winchester lever action rifle held 11 rounds of ammo, but there were no mass shootings of innocent civilians then. Once upon a time teen boys in rural areas hunted rabbits and squirrels for the family dinner, not people. I believe Democrat liberalism has lead to the moral decay of America and is to blame for mass shootings, not inanimate firearms.