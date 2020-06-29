Letter: Root of our political dysfunction

Re: the June 24 article "Packed crowd greets Trump at boisterous rally in Phoenix."
Feeling a sense of déjà vu as I watch Donald Trump’s Phoenix rally, make Trump a little shorter and his hairpiece less gawdy and you have our late, former governor, Ev Mecham, delivering racial slurs, divisive rhetoric and a litany of excuses blaming everyone but himself for his myriad failures.
The Ev Mecham wing of the GOP, once on its fringes, is now, under Trump, its only wing. The party of the big tent no longer exists.
Both used vilification of the press, conspiracy theories, intolerance of dissent and alternate facts to turn politics into a divisive, us-versus-them spectacle that undermines our democracy.
Both abused the power of their offices—the difference between the 1988 GOP that put country over party and Trump’s Congressional enablers that did the opposite, speaks volumes about the root of our current political dysfunction.
Both are the antithesis of conservatism.
Ron Nason
West side
