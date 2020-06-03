Letter: "ROWDY" Naionwide Protests
Letter: "ROWDY" Naionwide Protests

Whoever wrote the front page headline re:Trump pledges to deploy troops amid 'rowdy' protests is a master of understatement. After watching TV & internet footage since George Floyd died 'rowdy' barely scratches the surface of what has been going on.

Peaceful protests evolved into riots & looting one the sun goes down. There has been anarchy in the streets. Water bottles & bricks thrown at police officers. (Where are all those coming from?) Beatings of innocent people trying to prevent looting or in the wrong place at the wrong time.

No these have not been 'rowdy' protests. There has been legitimate protests and there has been rioting. 'Rowdy' is people at bars, football games & bachelor parties.

Even George Floyd's family is distressed by the on going illegal behaviors & have asked for them to stop. How sad that his memory will always be tarnished by these horrific events rather as a victim of an evil person on the police force.

Georgianna Murphy

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

