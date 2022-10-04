Letter: "Royal Death Obsession" letter to the Editor 10/1/22

The writer of this letter seems to suggest that there was too much coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II by our nation's networks. I believe one of the reasons our networks covered the death and funeral of this remarkable woman was because she was what virtually no American politician, past or present, has ever been - someone who dedicated her entire life to the service of her people, with selflessness, grace, dignity and kindness. Queen Elizabeth II never forgot who she worked for...our country's politicians would do well to heed her example.