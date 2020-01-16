Letter: Royal news

I learned a new word today. Megxit. It is the negotiations within the British Royal family and Harry/Megan to dodge royal duties and spend more time in Canada. I would volunteer to take over some of those duties as long as they don’t interfere with my golf schedule. All this drama could not have come at a better time for those of us with too much time on our hands. Just as Nancy Pelosi decides to send over the impeachment stuff, we get much better entertainment possibilities with “Royal” news. Bad timing for her. Hopefully Megxit will outlast the Senate bore fest (still thought by some to be an actual trial) and provide a much needed distraction.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.