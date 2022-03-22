 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: R's need to root for the home team
View Comments

Letter: R's need to root for the home team

  • Comments

Marie Yovanovitch, Former US Ambassador to the Ukraine, was born in Canada. Fiona Hill, Former Senior Director for Europe and Russia at the United States National Security Council, was born in England. Alexander Vindman, Former Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council, was born in Ukraine. These three people came to this country from elsewhere and have defended the United States against its enemies foreign and domestic while under pressure from Republicans.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican US Representative from Georgia, was born in the state of Georgia. Lauren Boebert, Republican US Representative from Colorado, was born in Florida. Madison Cawthorn, Republican US representative from North Carolina, was born in North Carolina. These latter three have used the First Amendment's Freedom of Speech to undermine the standing of the United States nationally and in the world.

Wouldn't it be nice if those representing the United States in Congress would actually support the United States, especially during Russian government's immoral invasion of Ukraine.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Economy

A year ago, Arizonans sent Joe Biden and Sen. Mark Kelly to Washington with a clear mandate to fix the economy, which had been wracked by the …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gas prices

I was taken aback by Gov. Ducey's comment, referring to rising gas prices, that "It's like nothing we've seen in our lifetime." At first I tho…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News