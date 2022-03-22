Letter: R's need to root for the home team

Marie Yovanovitch, Former US Ambassador to the Ukraine, was born in Canada. Fiona Hill, Former Senior Director for Europe and Russia at the United States National Security Council, was born in England. Alexander Vindman, Former Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council, was born in Ukraine. These three people came to this country from elsewhere and have defended the United States against its enemies foreign and domestic while under pressure from Republicans.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican US Representative from Georgia, was born in the state of Georgia. Lauren Boebert, Republican US Representative from Colorado, was born in Florida. Madison Cawthorn, Republican US representative from North Carolina, was born in North Carolina. These latter three have used the First Amendment's Freedom of Speech to undermine the standing of the United States nationally and in the world.
Wouldn't it be nice if those representing the United States in Congress would actually support the United States, especially during Russian government's immoral invasion of Ukraine.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.