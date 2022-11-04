Letter: R's Sell Out

The only thing these midterms will mean is what the polls already show, that the non-MAGA R's have sold out to their raucous brethren--cheating, violence, and all. If they don't do that, the Dems might win and get some things done that are not just favors to the rich. Watch them veto raising the debt limit, etc. If they could, they'd repeal Social Security and Medicare and other programs that favor the non-rich. They are still trying to repeal the New Deal, the success of which cost them five straight presidential elections (1932-1948): they are elephants, they don't forget
They will cut off aid to Ukraine if they can--after all, Trump says that Vlad the Impaler is a genius. And they will erase abortion if our young women don't throw off their mental hijabs and block them. Think it over: only Liz Chaney and a few other Rs are trying to stop them. Needless to say, the political careers of such dissenters are dead.
Herbert Schneidau
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.