Letter: R's Sell Out

The only thing these midterms will mean is what the polls already show, that the non-MAGA R's have sold out to their raucous brethren--cheating, violence, and all. If they don't do that, the Dems might win and get some things done that are not just favors to the rich. Watch them veto raising the debt limit, etc. If they could, they'd repeal Social Security and Medicare and other programs that favor the non-rich. They are still trying to repeal the New Deal, the success of which cost them five straight presidential elections (1932-1948): they are elephants, they don't forget