 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: R's Sell Out

  • Comments

The only thing these midterms will mean is what the polls already show, that the non-MAGA R's have sold out to their raucous brethren--cheating, violence, and all. If they don't do that, the Dems might win and get some things done that are not just favors to the rich. Watch them veto raising the debt limit, etc. If they could, they'd repeal Social Security and Medicare and other programs that favor the non-rich. They are still trying to repeal the New Deal, the success of which cost them five straight presidential elections (1932-1948): they are elephants, they don't forget

They will cut off aid to Ukraine if they can--after all, Trump says that Vlad the Impaler is a genius. And they will erase abortion if our young women don't throw off their mental hijabs and block them. Think it over: only Liz Chaney and a few other Rs are trying to stop them. Needless to say, the political careers of such dissenters are dead.

People are also reading…

Herbert Schneidau

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News