Letter: Rubio dislikes education level and diversity of Biden’s Cabinet

Marco Rubio, (R-FL), blasted Trump throughout 2016. Now "he has seen the light.” He worships Donald Trump and his achievements, yet he, himself, is interested in running for the presidency in 2024.
Marco tweeted Biden’s cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools,have strong resumes,attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline
I support American greatness
And I have no interest in returning to the “normal” that left us dependent on China” (sic - all errors were his) BTW, this was sent on a Chinese-made iPad.
He will vote against all of Biden’s picks because he is disturbed by the educational backgrounds, and the racial and ethnic backgrounds, of Biden’s diverse and experienced team.
Most of Trump’s Cabinet went to Harvard, Yale, UPenn, Dartmouth, Columbia.
So, Rubio argues, ‘in order to achieve “American greatness” our public servants must avoid top colleges, have weak resumes, avoid working or meeting colleagues, and be mean?’ Ali Mayorkis was born in Cuba.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
